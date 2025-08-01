Government Grants Aid to Flood Victims in Suceava and Neamț

The government is meeting on Friday at 12:00 to adopt support measures for people affected by the floods in Suceava and Neamț counties. Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced at the beginning of the meeting at the Victoria Palace that a new aid package will be approved next week by the Executive, after the completion of the on-site damage assessment.

“We have called a Government meeting in which we are going to approve emergency financial aid for people whose homes were affected by the floods in Suceava and Neamț counties. This is a first aid package, in addition to the support that was granted through IGSU and from the State Reserve,” said Bolojan, at the beginning of Friday’s Government meeting.

The Head of Government also said that, “at the beginning of next week, after completing the on-site assessment, we will approve a new support package to support citizens in rebuilding their homes and also to support the restoration of the infrastructure seriously affected by these floods”.

“The aid will be granted based on assessments conducted by locally designated committees, which are then centralized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This ensures that support reaches those affected as quickly as possible. I want to take this opportunity to thank the field teams and everyone involved in managing this situation. We remain in constant contact with local authorities to provide the necessary assistance,” the Prime Minister stated.

As such, the Government is adopting today the decision established by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) during a meeting convened Thursday evening by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. The decision includes the following compensations:

15,000 lei for each home affected by less than 75%

25,000 lei for each home affected by more than 75%

30,000 lei for each home completely destroyed

In addition, families of those who lost their lives due to the floods that occurred between July 27–28, 2025, in Suceava and Neamț counties will each receive 15,000 lei.

“We stand in solidarity with our citizens who are suffering due to the floods. We will continue to support them through this hardship. Emergency teams will remain on site as long as needed, and we are in constant contact with local authorities to deliver the necessary aid,” said Ilie Bolojan, according to Thursday’s government press release.

Minister of Environment, Water and Forests Diana Buzoianu said on Thursday, during a visit to Brosteni, a town in Suceava County affected by the floods at the end of last week, that the Executive is concerned that all necessary resources reach the affected areas.

“Today, I also wanted to see what else is needed and to convey the needs of the people to the Government,” added Diana Buzoianu.

According to the Minister of Environment, one of the main problems in the towns affected by the floods is related to water. Buzoianu added that the damming works recently carried out in the Brosteni area have mitigated the consequences, given that it was an extreme weather phenomenon.

The Executive reported, after Thursday’s meeting, that humanitarian aid consisting of food, drinking water, modular buildings, clothing, diesel and other essential products have reached the residents of Suceava and Neamţ, affected by the severe hydrometeorological phenomena of the last few days.

Raed Arafat on Suceava and Neamț Floods: 120 People Rescued by Helicopter, 3 Dead, 41 Homes Destroyed

The Head of the Directorate for Emergency Situations (DSUU, Raed Arafat presented some details regarding the situation in Suceava and Neamț counties.

“The first phase was the rescue of lives — one of the largest aerial rescue operations in Romania, during which approximately 120 people were saved by five helicopters from areas isolated by floodwaters, some even from the rooftops of their homes. Their rescue was made possible thanks in part to favorable flying conditions, particularly visibility.

Several firefighters were mobilized for this effort. At present, there are around 300 firefighters operating in Suceava County. Additional firefighters were also deployed to Neamț County. The firefighters are working every day until the affected areas can be safely returned to the population.

To support these efforts, the Government, through the National Agency for State Reserves, has allocated additional aid approved by the CNSU decision. This includes food, drinking water, housing containers, and other necessary supplies for the flood-affected population in Suceava County.

As of now, if we look at the impact on people’s homes alone:

In Suceava County, more than 680 homes have been affected. As of yesterday, 686 homes were reported, of which 41 were completely destroyed.

In Neamț County, the latest analysis reported 170 affected homes, with 4 or 5 of them damaged by more than 75%.

The financial aid approved today includes:

15,000 lei for each family who lost a loved one.

At this time, we have three confirmed fatalities.

There were rumors circulating about missing persons, but these have not been confirmed. No official reports of missing individuals have been received, and after thorough checks by firefighters, fortunately, no additional fatalities have been found,” Arafat specified.