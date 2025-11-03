Government to reduce number of foreign workers in 2026
The Romanian Government has decided to reduce, for the year 2026, the maximum number of foreign workers that can be employed in the country. According to the decision adopted within the National Tripartite Council for Social Dialogue, a quota of 90,000 work permits for citizens from outside the European Union has been established for the year 2026. Compared to the year 2025, when the approved level was 100,000 permits, there is a decrease of 10,000.
