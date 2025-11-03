Government to reduce number of foreign workers in 2026

Through this measure, the authorities aim to give priority to Romanian citizens for the coming year, taking into account forecasts regarding labor market developments and possible restructuring in the public sector.

“Considering that, when calculating the minimum wage, the National Institute of Statistics informed us, among other things, that there is a possibility of a certain number of layoffs next year, I thought it appropriate, in anticipation of these social issues, to ensure as many available jobs as possible for Romanian citizens,” said Labor Minister Florin Manole in a statement for Digi 24.

The business community had requested an increase in the quota to 150,000 for 2026, but the proposal was rejected.

The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) criticized the employers’ position during the meeting of the National Tripartite Council for Social Dialogue.

“Although employers insisted on freezing the minimum wage, claiming that the economic situation is unfavorable and that it is very difficult to maintain current jobs, five minutes later, during the debate on the second item on the agenda — namely the reduction of the quota of foreign workers brought in from third countries — employers requested an increase in the number from 100,000 to 150,000, even though the Ministry of Labor’s proposal was to reduce it to 75,000.

The employers’ argument was that they have a labor shortage that cannot be covered by the existing workforce in Romania,” BNS said in a statement.

Ciprian Nicolae Văcaru, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Labor, announced on his Facebook page the decisions made during the meeting:

The value of meal vouchers will increase from 40 to 50 lei , a measure meant to support those who work daily.

The General Directorates of Social Assistance and Child Protection will receive 320 million lei from the Budgetary Reserve Fund to continue their activity under stable conditions.

The quota of non-EU workers for 2026 was set at 90,000 people , 10,000 fewer than this year.

The extension of the collective labor contract at the level of the collective bargaining sector “Insurance and Reinsurance Activities.”

Discussions regarding the minimum wage

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated at the meeting of the National Tripartite Council for Social Dialogue that it is “very likely” that the gross national minimum wage will remain at its current level next year. “Even though the Government has decided to freeze public sector wages for next year, an increase in the minimum wage would automatically trigger an increase in many salaries within the public sector — an increase that Romania cannot afford next year,” the Government said in a statement.

Consultations regarding the minimum wage will continue until the end of November.