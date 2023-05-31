Gov’t comes with a new offer to teachers: Pay rises by RON 1,000 gross and a 40% increase in 2024

After President Klaus Iohannis summoned the leaders of the governing coalition to Cotroceni on Wednesday for consultations on the education strike, the teachers’ representatives were called to the Victoria Palace, for a new round of negotiations. The government is now proposing to teachers a salary increase of 1,000 gross lei starting tomorrow, followed by a phased salary increase over the next three years, through the upcoming salary law. The unions are yet to announce whether they accept the government’s offer.

The leaders of the main education union federations said after negotiations at Victoria Palace that they would put the government’s offer to the teachers, and it would be up to them to decide whether to accept it or not.

“Today, the government proposed to us that by the end of the year a monthly gross amount of 1,000 lei for each of the teaching staff, 400 lei for non-teaching staff, as well as an emergency ordinance to implement the principle that we have constantly called for it, namely in the new salary scale, the starting salary for the starting teacher should be equal to the average gross salary for the economy, and the first installment for the year 2024 should be 40%. As I told the prime minister, now we go to the people, consult them and see what the answer will be“, declared Simion Hăncescu, president of the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI).

Asked what he expected the trade unionists to respond to the Government’s new proposal, Marius Nistor, president of the Federation of Education Trade Unions “Spiru Haret”, replied: “It doesn’t matter what we think at the moment, what matters is what our colleagues will think. Both the Government’s communique and the result of today’s discussions will be brought to the attention of the public as a matter of urgency, so that a decision can be made”.

He also said that “very soon” it will be known whether the strike will be suspended or continue.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, the PSD president, Marcel Ciolacu, and the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca made a new offer to the teachers following the negotiations at the Victoria Palace. The offer consists in increasing by 1,000 lei gross salaries for teaching staff and by 400 lei for non-teaching staff.

The Government of Romania will adopt, tomorrow, through an Emergency Ordinance, the salary increase provided for in Law 153/2017 by 1,000 gross monthly lei, which represents for the teaching staff an advance from the increase on the future scale, which will be found in the future salary law, which it will apply from January 1, 2024.

For non-teaching staff in education, the salary increase will be 400 lei gross monthly. In the new salary scale, the salary of the beginning teacher/university assistant will be related to the average gross salary in the economy and will represent the reference point of the salary scale in education.

Salary increases according to the new grid will be done in stages, within a maximum of three years from the entry into force of the new salary law, with the first installment representing 40 percent of the total value of the increases”, according to a government statement.