Gov’t considers restricting movement at night. Companies from Bucharest asked to enforce working in shifts to curb public transport congestion

PM Ludovic Orban has announced after a meeting with the prefects on Monday that he will propose within the National Committee for Emergency Situations that face masks should become mandatory in the open spaces in all counties where the infection rate is over 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants. At the same time, the Government is considering restricting movement at night.

On the other hand, the Bucharest Prefect’s Office decided that, along with the restrictions being extended in the Capital due to the existing high infection rate (3.91/1,000 inhabitants), the private companies must introduce the work in shifts for all their employees so that to curb the public transportation congestion.

The Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations convened today has insisted on a mandatory rule to be enforced, meaning to compel public and private companies to analyse the work-from-home and, if it’s not possible, to divide employees in shifts so that they should come to work at different hours. The measure is meant to keep the public transportation means away from the daily congestion.

Bucharest general mayor and the district mayors have also agreed that the public administrators of public and private markets should enforce access flows there, so that the entrance areas into the markets should be separated from the exits. At the same time, market managers are to secure that a minimum 1.5 metre distance is kept between customers and marketers.

The face mask is mandatory in Bucharest in all open spaces for all people older than 5 yo, and their mouth and nose must be fully covered.

Schools remain closed for another 2 weeks in Bucharest, with classes going exclusively online, likewise the restaurants and cafes, theatres and cinemas or gambling halls.