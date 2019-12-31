Gov’t disbands ex-president Iliescu’s Romanian Revolution Institute

The Government adopted an emergency ordinance disbanding the December 1989 Romanian Revolution Institute headed by former President Ion Iliescu as chairman, Gelu Voican Voiculescu – as managing director, and Emilian Cutean as secretary general.

An upcoming GEO will establish the destination of the disbanded institute’s assets.

Orban Cabinet argued that “since its establishment until now, the activity of the December 1989 Romanian Revolution Institute has proved to be irrelevant in terms of state budget spending.”

According to the ordinance “ever since its establishment under Law No. 556 on December 7, 2004, the institution has actually represented a political platform, and despite listing its own revenues as a source of financing, the institution’s activity has been almost entirely funded from the state budget from the outset.”

The GEO also says that “the events organized by the Institute were actually aimed at propagating in the public space interpretations on the 1989 Romanian Revolution meant to dispute the ongoing probing conducted by the investigative bodies in the ‘Revolution Case‘”.

The Cabinet also argued that the Romanian Revolution Institute has “an atypical legal status, as it is more of a foundation rather than of a public institution,” the document mentions.

The Exectuive says that the Ordinance “takes into consideration the need to remove the serious malfunctions in the activity of public institutions, to prevent social incidents and to urgently stop the spending of public funds that do not serve the public interest, but only damage the good functioning of the society”.