Gov’t OKs mandatory Covid green certificate or tests to allow certain activities if the incidence rate exceeds 3/1,000

The Romanian Government has approved, on Friday, the mandatory of the COVID green certificate to allow certain activities in localities where the incidence rate for SARS-CoV-2 infections is higher than 3 per one thousand inhabitants and lower or equal to 6 per thousand.

In the counties/localities where the cumulated incidence rate over 14 days is higher than 3/1000 and lower or equal to 6/1000, a series of norms are enforced for certain economic activities, and are permitted only for the following categories of people:

– those who are vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and which have completed the immunization scheme 10 days prior to access;

– who present the negative result of a RT-PCR test for the infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus no older than 72 hours or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 infection no older than 48 hours;

-who have gone through the infection and are in the period comprised between the 15th and 180th day following the confirmation of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the normative act, the obligation to present a negative result for a RT-PCR test, no older than 72 hours, or the certified negative result of a rapid antigen test no older than 48 hours does not apply to children aged 6 or under.

The activities where the norms are enforced are sports activities, shows, wedding and christening parties, conferences, workshops, at the cinema, playgrounds, indoor pools, restaurants and bars, gambling halls.