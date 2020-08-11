Gov’t removes Spain from the ‘yellow countries’ list, no quarantine required for people coming from Spain

Several hours after it had placed Spain on list of yellow countries, the Government decided to removed it amid chaos prompted by the decision (flights suspended, Romanian tourists in Spain not knowing what to do, etc). So, late last night, the National Committee for Emergency Situations has released a resolution to remove Spain from the list of countries with a high epidemiological risk and thus citizens coming from Spain to Romania will not have to stay under quarantine/isolation anymore.

The Committee has also decided that before placing a country on the yellow list all implications on the public health will be considered and all social and economic aspects prompted by a quarantine measure will be analysed.

If the situation requires, the decision to impose quarantine for citizens returning to Romania can be taken only for certain regions or areas in the states with a high epidemiological risk.