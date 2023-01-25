GRECO issues report assessing Romania’s progress in anti-corruption measures in respect of MPs, judges and prosecutors

The Group of States against Corruption of the Council of Europe ( GRECO ) published today a follow-up report assessing Romania’s progress in implementing the recommendations issued to the country in a 4th round evaluation report adopted in 2015 on the prevention of corruption in respect of parliamentarians, judges and prosecutors. It also evaluates the implementation of the recommendations GRECO issued in an urgent ad hoc evaluation report in 2018.

GRECO concludes that Romania has fully implemented seven of the 13 recommendations contained in the 4th round evaluation report. It has partly implemented three recommendations, and four recommendations remain not implemented. Regarding the ad hoc evaluation report, Romania has fully implemented three of five recommendations and has partly implemented two recommendations.

GRECO finds that a slight improvement has been achieved with the introduction of a code of conduct for members of Parliament – including a system for its enforcement – and with the efforts made to address the lifting of immunities of MPs. However, it stresses that the transparency of the parliamentary process needs further improvements, and that the use of urgent procedures should be reduced.

Further action is also needed to address conflicts of interest, introduce rules on how MPs engage with lobbyists, and set up a system of independent counselling for MPs to seek advice on integrity matters.

Concerning both judges and prosecutors, a main development is that the Romanian authorities have dismantled the special prosecutor’s section for investigating offences in the judiciary, the creation of which was strongly opposed by GRECO.

GRECO acknowledges that the authorities have made efforts to increase the role of the Supreme Council of Magistracy and the Judicial Inspectorate in responding to risks to the integrity of judges and prosecutors, including through training and access to information.

The report also notes efforts to introduce new legislation for judges and prosecutors to provide for their independence. The adoption of the new Law on the Status of Judges and Prosecutors, the new Law on Judicial Organisation and the new Law on the Superior Council of Magistracy are important steps forward, which need to be followed by a number of implementing measures.

GRECO concludes that Romania’s level of compliance is no longer “globally unsatisfactory”. The Romanian authorities are expected to report to GRECO on further progress in implementing the outstanding recommendations by 31 December 2023.