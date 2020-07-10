Greece announces new rules at Kulata customs: Tourists must have a negative COVID-19 test
The Greek Gov’t has thus become concerned with the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the neighbouring Balkan countries, and also of the tourists traveling by car through Bulgaria.
“Out of the 31,369 tests processed upon entering Greece during July 106, only 100 tests came out positive, meaning 0.3%,” stated the spokesperson of the Greek Gov’t, Stelios Petsas, quoted by Le Figaro.
“The situation is under control, but the main problems come from the land borders with other Balkan countries, where there is an upward trend in the COVID-19 infections and there is a high risk of imported cases,” he added.
Greece has been one of the EU countries with the lowest number of infections, due to a previous strict lockdown. However, the number of cases have increased after travel restrictions had been lifted and the international flights had been resumed.