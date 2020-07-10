Greece announces new rules at Kulata customs: Tourists must have a negative COVID-19 test

All tourists entering Greece by car through Kulata- Promachonas border crossing point as of July 14 must have a RT PCR negative test for COVID-19, done in the past 72 hours, the spokesperson of the Government in Athens announced today.

The measure, decided by the Greek Executive in an extraordinary government sitting, comes in force on July 14, at 06:00hrs.

Certain categories entering Greece are exempted from this rule: the diplomats, doctors or carriers.

Tourists must also fill in an online form, at least 24 hours before entering Greece.

The move comes after the Greek authorities have found out 29 tourists infected with the novel coronavirus at Kulata – Promachonas customs, all coming from Romania and Bulgaria, the local mass media reported.