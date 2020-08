Greek authorities have extended the restrictions for foreign tourists from several countries, from Romanian included, in the view of containing the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic.

Therefore, flights between Greece and Turkey remain suspended until August 31, while flights between Greece and Albania and North Macedonia will be operated only from „Eleftherios Venizelos” International Airport, also till August 31, according to Greek Times.

All passengers traveling to Greece from Romania, Bulgaria, Malta and United Arab Emirates will be still compelled to provide a proof of negative COVID-19 test upon arriving to Greece. The test cannot be older than 72 hours before the arrival date.

A negative result of the Covid test will be also needed from passengers from Albania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Spain and Sweden.

Moreover,the Greek civil aviation authority has extended until Augus 31 the flight ban against the non – EU citizens, except for the travelers from the following countries, who will be able to enter Greece: Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zeeland , Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and United Arab Emirates.