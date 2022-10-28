Growing population ageing in Romania

On 1st of July, 2022, the legally resident population was 21943 thousands persons (so, almost 22 million), decreasing with 0.5% as against 1st of July, 2021, says the latest report by the National Institute of Statistics. Practically, Romania lost over 100,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022, which would be the size of a city.

INS also warned that the phenomenon of demographic ageing has increased, the elderly population of 65 years old and over exceeding the young population of 0‐14 years with 672 thousands persons (3860 thousands besides 3188 thousands persons).

Urban and female population are in majority (56.2%, respectively 51.2%).



On 1st of July, 2022 the legally resident urban population was 12337 thousands persons, in slight decrease as against 1st of July, 2021 (with 0.6%). The female population as of 1st of July, 2022 was 11234 thousands persons, decreasing with 51 thousands persons compared with the same date last year.

The process of demographic aging has aggravated compared with 1st of July, 2021, with an increase (of 0.2 percentage points) in the share of the elderly (65 years and over) and a slight decrease (of 0.1 percentage points) in the share of young people (0–14 years).

The demographic ageing index increased from 119.3 (on 1st of July, 2021) at 121.1 elderly persons per 100 young persons (on 1st of July, 2022).

The average age of the population was 42.1 years, with 0.1 years greater than the one as of 1st of July, 2021. The median age was 42.6 years, rising with 0.2 years as against 1st of July, 2021.

On 1st of July, 2022 the largest share of the total population belongs to the 50-54 age group (9.0%). With regard to the male population, the share of the age group was 9.2% and on female population was 8.8%.

The share of the 0‐4 age group was 4.6%, smaller than the 5‐9 age group (4.8%) and 10‐14 age group (5.1%).

Data on legally resident population on July 1st, 2022 will be available up to locality level (municipality, town and village), in TEMPO online database and can be downloaded starting with November 16, 2022.