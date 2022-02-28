Hackers from all over the world have announced a war with Putin. Sites of Russian publications also attacked by hackers

Hackers from all over the world are sending the HackenProof the announcement about the possibility to use Russian sites to hack the information about the dictators regime and his allies. Once the cyber systems are damaged, the report about damage of cyber infrastructure of the Russian media, state institutions etc. is created. This information from the program, can be used by the hackers worldwide to help Ukraine win.

What you can do

“If you have no enough technical background, you can share the information online, post it in the social media to inform the cyber specialists. As well you can attack the propaganda sites from your won PC”, says their press release.

Instructions

“Find the HackenProof in Twitter (в твіттері) — we will be posting in English and you can than share online through the platforms popular among international tech specialists. Let’s win together!”, they conclude.

Sites of Russian publications attacked by hackers

The websites of several Russian publications were attacked by hackers, who left a message for Russian citizens. ”

“We urge you to stop this madness, not to send your sons and wives to certain death” reads TASS, Kommersant, Izvestia, Fontanka and other Russian publications.

“Dear citizens. We urge you to stop this madness, not to send your sons and wives to certain death. Putin makes us lie and puts us in danger. We were isolated from all over the world, they stopped buying oil and gas. In a few years we will live like in North Korea. What is it for us? Put Putin in textbooks? This is not our war, let’s stop it! This message will be deleted, and some of us will be fired or even imprisoned. But we can’t stand it anymore “, the message published by the hackers shows.

Along with the message, the hackers also published the number of dead among the Russian soldiers, after the invasion of Ukraine. Soon after, the mentioned sites were closed.