Half of Romanian localities have no family doctors or not enough physicians

The National Federation of Family Doctors has released concerning statistics on Tuesday, according to which over half of the localities in Romania have no family doctors or have not enough physicians reported to the existing population.

53% of the localities in Romania have no family doctor or an insufficient number of physicians overall, according to the statistics valid of August 2019.



328 communes have no family doctor, while 559,611 inhabitants (2.52% of the Romanian population) have no family doctor in the village they reside.

1,414 localities (communes and cities) lack 2,187 family doctors and only 1,496 localities have enough (47%).



There are cases when certain localities (271) have larger number of family doctors than necessary, for instance Bucharest or other cities that are also academic centers.