Half of Romanians Buy Only Essentials to Secure Their Livelihood

The latest study by Reveal Marketing Research examines the current state of Romanians, key concerns, and their evolution compared to a similar study conducted six months ago (March 2025).

Key findings:

Emotional state: 58% of Romanians report feeling predominantly positive, yet 82% perceive those around them as nervous or apathetic. Specifically, 31% feel relaxed and calm, while 27% feel optimistic and energetic. Compared to March 2025, the share of Romanians in a positive state increased from 50% to 58%, partly due to the return of many from holidays with renewed energy. The negative perception of others is influenced by the social tension and negativity bias.

Sources of well-being: Relationships with family and friends (86%) and personal development (76%) remain the main contributors to satisfaction. Romantic relationships satisfy 71% of respondents, though those earning under 5,000 RON report lower satisfaction in their couple life (55%). Satisfaction is lowest in economic (personal finances – 57%) and socio-political areas (Romania’s political situation – 32%, economic situation – 29%).

National pride: 46% of Romanians feel proud to be Romanian, a 5% decrease from March 2025.

Purchasing behavior: Half of Romanians (49%) report that their current purchases cover only the essentials needed to sustain their livelihood. Only 35% feel that spending actively contributes to safety and health, and 31% associate it with personal growth or experimentation. Over the last month, spending focused on food (72%), utilities (65%), personal hygiene (62%), and home care (55%), while holiday and travel budgets increased from 13% to 25% since March.

Expectations from brands: In the current economic and emotional climate, Romanians expect companies to protect jobs (49%) and prioritize essential goods production (40%). Attention to product and pricing communications has increased to 36% (from 27% in March 2025), and communication about economic and political measures to 27% (from 22%).

Conclusion: By understanding Romanians’ evolving emotional and economic realities through brand image studies, Consumer Decision Journey (CDJ) analysis, and Usage & Attitudes (U&A) research, brands can better align their strategies to meet current consumer needs.