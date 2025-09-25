Half of Romanians Buy Only Essentials to Secure Their Livelihood
The latest study by Reveal Marketing Research examines the current state of Romanians, key concerns, and their evolution compared to a similar study conducted six months ago (March 2025).
Key findings:
-
Emotional state: 58% of Romanians report feeling predominantly positive, yet 82% perceive those around them as nervous or apathetic. Specifically, 31% feel relaxed and calm, while 27% feel optimistic and energetic. Compared to March 2025, the share of Romanians in a positive state increased from 50% to 58%, partly due to the return of many from holidays with renewed energy. The negative perception of others is influenced by the social tension and negativity bias.
-
Sources of well-being: Relationships with family and friends (86%) and personal development (76%) remain the main contributors to satisfaction. Romantic relationships satisfy 71% of respondents, though those earning under 5,000 RON report lower satisfaction in their couple life (55%). Satisfaction is lowest in economic (personal finances – 57%) and socio-political areas (Romania’s political situation – 32%, economic situation – 29%).
-
National pride: 46% of Romanians feel proud to be Romanian, a 5% decrease from March 2025.
-
Purchasing behavior: Half of Romanians (49%) report that their current purchases cover only the essentials needed to sustain their livelihood. Only 35% feel that spending actively contributes to safety and health, and 31% associate it with personal growth or experimentation. Over the last month, spending focused on food (72%), utilities (65%), personal hygiene (62%), and home care (55%), while holiday and travel budgets increased from 13% to 25% since March.
-
Expectations from brands: In the current economic and emotional climate, Romanians expect companies to protect jobs (49%) and prioritize essential goods production (40%). Attention to product and pricing communications has increased to 36% (from 27% in March 2025), and communication about economic and political measures to 27% (from 22%).
Conclusion: By understanding Romanians’ evolving emotional and economic realities through brand image studies, Consumer Decision Journey (CDJ) analysis, and Usage & Attitudes (U&A) research, brands can better align their strategies to meet current consumer needs.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002