The most recent survey conducted by CIPRA – Center for Information, Risk Prevention and Analysis shows that stress is the most important factor affecting the quality of sleep of Romanians, mentioned by 52% of respondents (down from 61% last year), followed by excessive time spent on the computer or on the phone (40%), a habit that most affects young people in the 18-24 age group (62%). In addition, 28% of respondents spend too much time watching TV before going to bed and 27% eat or drink late in the evening, not getting a good night’s sleep.

CIPRA’s annual market research has revealed that rest has moved to the top of the list of issues impacting Romanians’ quality of life in 2024, with rest being of major importance to 54% of Romanians, while work-life balance is in second place and nutrition in third.

Among the most common consequences of sleep deprivation mentioned by Romanians are difficulty concentrating (53%) and irritability (52%), followed by:

– memory problems (45% of respondents);

– giving up activities they enjoy (39%);

– avoidance of social interactions (36%);

– daytime napping (35%);

– problems doing their job (31%).

“Unfortunately, the evening routine for most of us revolves around our phone, computer and TV. We’re working late, even at home, or relaxing watching movies or with our phone in our hand, on social media. It is important to have a healthy evening ritual, spending quality time with family, reading, meditating, things that really help us to unwind physically and mentally and then have a good, restful sleep. In addition, our children need rules and healthy examples, because they too are becoming addicted to digital devices at younger and younger ages, and the role models we provide during the time spent with them are decisive in shaping future habits. Of course, it is important to identify the causes that affect everyone’s sleep and to take action: going to the doctor to treat sleep apnea, respiratory problems, avoiding alcohol and energizing substances before bedtime. Lack of sleep should not be neglected, it increases the risk of depression, obesity, diabetes, lowers immunity and affects us in many ways”, says Dr. Ruxandra Constantina, family doctor, CIPRA expert.

According to the CIPRA survey, sleep quality has improved this year, with 46% of respondents saying they sleep well, compared to 39% in 2023. In addition, 59% of survey participants said they sleep between 7 and 8 hours a night, 21% mentioned an average of 6 hours, while only 12% of Romanians sleep for a maximum of 6 hours. The same survey shows that Romanians are falling asleep more slowly this year: 37% of them fall asleep in 10 minutes or less (compared to 41% in 2023), 16% in 11-20 minutes, and 34% spend between 21 and 30 minutes before falling asleep (compared to 20% in 2023).

To improve the quality of their sleep, 46% of respondents believe that better organization so they can finish planned things on time would help, 30% would like more quiet in their home or living area, 27% mention meditation or another activity to help them wind down before bed, 25% would trust herbal treatments or teas, 22% a more comfortable bed or pillow, and 8% would like to stop snoring so they can get some rest.

Conducted by Reveal Marketing Research in September 2024 based on the CAWI methodology (self-administered online questionnaires), the CIPRA study targeted a nationally representative sample of 1007 respondents, men and women, internet users, urban and rural, aged 18 and over.