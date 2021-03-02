Half of Romanians willing switch to a hybrid car, yet are reluctant to infrastructure capacities

In 2019, international data showed that private cars pollute the most by emitting 60.7% of total carbon dioxide emissions from European road transport (in 2019). In 2020, Europe had 51 million diesel cars, according to the European Transport and Environment Federation. Although European Union directives require action to combat climate change, reduce pollution and promote alternative energy sources, change at the local level appears to be slow or non-existent. In this context, Reveal Marketing Research conducted a study on the perception of Romanians towards the use of electric or hybrid cars.

Although Romanians believe that a new car’s lifespan can be over 10 years, 37% say they change their cars, on average, once every 3-5 years

A significant percentage state that they have changed 1-2 cars since they are drivers (43%). Although most people (63%) believe that a new car can have an optimal lifespan of (over) 10 years, a significant percentage (37%) is that of drivers who have changed 3-5 cars during the 15 years since since they are drivers.

8 out of 10 Romanians would like to switch to an electric or hybrid car in the future, yet believe Romania is not prepared with the necessary infrastructure

The percentage of those open to the idea of ​​switching to an electric or hybrid car in the future is remarkable – 79% of Romanians, given that at European level, there are already about 1.8 million such vehicles registered (at the end of 2019, according to the European Commission). Of the 79% – 28% say they would consider buying an electric car, and half of Romanians (51%) express a desire to switch to the hybrid version.

The main benefit of electric cars is the reduction of pollution, mentioned by 73% of Romanians, followed by cost efficiency mentioned by 17% of people. The modern and innovative character is less important for Romanians, as only 9% of them consider it a benefit.

Regarding the time horizon, 58% of Romanians believe that they will make the transition to a more environmentally friendly car in the next 3 or 5 years

Romania is not prepared with the appropriate infrastructure for electric cars drivers, according to 85% of Romanians, although they would like to drive such cars in the near future. Only 5% of Romanians believe that our country is sufficiently prepared for this type of sustainable approach. This could be the reason why some drivers may not want to give up conventional fuel cars. 21% of Romanians even admit that they will always drive diesel or gasoline cars, especially those with low incomes, under 2,000 lei (28%) and do not think about transitioning to electric / hybrid. In an article explaining people’s lack of motivation to protect the environment, we note that they may fall into the trap of misperception that they will not soon feel the consequences of pollution and climate change. The fact that climate change does not appear to have an impact in the near future causes some people to downplay the threat.

Romanians are pessimistic, although they want electric cars. This is an opportunity for brands to provide people with environmentally friendly transportation solutions

The data show us that people are also pessimistic about Romania’s ability to take action in the next 3 years to improve the infrastructure for electric cars – 79% of them say that our country will continue to be unprepared. This is an opportunity, however, for brands that can help improve infrastructure through initiatives to support people willing to invest in electric cars. It is also important for brands to communicate in this regard.