Hansik (Korean cuisine) Contest hosted by the Korean Embassy

On Friday, April 25, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania hosted the Hansik (Korean Cuisine) Contest at a cooking studio in Bucharest. The theme was making tteokbokki, a Korean dish made of spicy rice cakes, which are cooked with Korean gochujang (Korean traditional red chili paste). The event attracted approximately 100 participants, including 12 contestants selected through preliminary rounds. Among the guests, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture of Romania, Korean language teachers and students, and members of Korean culture enthusiasts and community groups such as Sarang Hangug, Puren Narae, Nuri Sori also participated. The contest ended with a huge success.

H.E. Rim Kap-soo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Romania, expressed his gratitude to all the contestants and participants, noting that the people-to-people exchanges, and mutual understanding of each other’s history, culture, and society form the bedrock of all diplomatic relations, and this public diplomacy is a key pillar in nurturing the close and enduring bond between the two nations.

Diana Tase, Director of the Asia-Pacific and Latin America Division from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, conveyed her congratulatory message, emphasizing that the event would bring the two peoples closer and that such people-to-people exchanges will further strengthen the friendship between Korea and Romania, especially as the two nations celebrate the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

The 12 contestants, who had been selected through a highly competitive preliminary round, showcased their own unique and delicious versions of tteokbokki. All the contestants, judges, and participants shared and enjoyed the dishes together in a warm and festive atmosphere. Among the judges were owners of Korean restaurants, officials from the Korean Embassy and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA). The level of competition was so high that each judge gave his/her highest score to a different contestant. The contestants’ performances were so closely matched that it was challenging to distinguish one from another.

The Champion was Cerasela Trifan, and as a reward, she will be invited to the 2025 Namdo International Food Festival to be held in Korea in October.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania will continue to organize various cultural events, including the upcoming National Day event in October, given that cultural diplomacy and promoting people-to people exchanges will strengthen the friendship and the bond between the two nations, which will serve as a solid foundation for the relations between Korea and Romania,” says the Korean Embassy in a press release,