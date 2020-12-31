Happy, Healthy and Hopeful New Year!

2020 brought us unexpected, unprecedented challenges and we all tried our best to cope with them, personally and professionally.
Despite the tough general and medical perspective, and despite the hardship mass media had to fight this year, Romania Journal tried to be there for you as much as it could with fresh, relevant news from reliable sources.
As 2021 top resolutions, we hope a better year is ahead of us, we hope our lives are getting back to normality and we hope for our partnership to go on.
Dear readers, stay healthy and positive, be well informed, avoid fake news!