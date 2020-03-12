Head of Bucharest Public Health Department resigns following criticism

The Head of the Bucharest Public Health Department (DSP), Cristina Pelin, has resigned on Tuesday night, with the Health minister accepting her resignation.

The minister said few days ago that he is discontent with the activity of the Public Health Department and that he will send a control team there.

Mass media reported that people complained about Bucharest DSP’s poor management in the Coronavirus crisis, saying they needed information or permits from the Public Health Department and that no one answered the phone there or that they were sent from one institution to another.

An example is a young man who got in contact with a person returning from Italy and who phoned at DSP to find out the next steps to follow. He needed 17 calls before someone from the Public Health Department to answer the phone, just to be redirected to DSP Olt.

Another person complained that DSP is answering the phone only from 12:00hrs to 15:00hrs.



The resigning chief of DSP Bucharest Pelin told Digi24 that there are additional phone lines installed to cope with the huge number of calls and that operators answered the phone from 08:00hrs to 16:30hrs.