Health minister: State of alert might be extended after July 15, too

Health minister Nelu Tatary has told a press conference on Friday that the state of alert will be extended after July 15 if the situation requires. The minister argued that the restrictions had paid off and they must continue.

Asked when the restaurants are to be opened, the minister said that Romania “has seen three weeks of constant rise of COVID-19 cases” and that the relaxation measured that should be enforced after July 1 had been cancelled due to the growing number of coronavirus infections.

Tataru explained that the rate of transmission of COVID-19 was around 0.6-0.7 three weeks ago and it reached 1.4 now.

“There is though no risk of another state of emergency, we are managing the existing cases. We’ll review by July 15 if it is necessary the extension of the state of alert or not”, he said.

In his turn, the secretary of state within the Interior Ministry, Bogdan Despescu said in the same press conference that mixed squads of policemen, gendarmes, firemen and labour inspectors will be deployed in the seaside and mountain resorts to manage the expected flows of tourists.

Mixed squads to conduct checks will be also sent in crowded areas like shopping malls, transportation means, markets both in cities and in the countryside.

Constanta Police chief sacked over tourists’ round dance in Mamaia seaside resort

The chief of the Constanta Police Inspectorate have been dismissed on Thursday after several images with tourists in a round dance in Mamaia had gone viral.

At the same time, more police officers have been deployed at the seaside, 180 in Constanta and a total of over 500 on the entire Black Sea coast.