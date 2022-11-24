Health minister: The first vaccines with the new formula against Covid-19 reached Romania

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, announced on Thursday that the first quantities of vaccine with the new formula against SARS-CoV-2 infection arrived in the country this week.

The vaccine will be accessible in family doctors’ offices and in vaccination centers in the main hospitals in Romania.

“The first quantities of vaccine with the new formula against the coronavirus infection have already arrived this week. This vaccine will soon be available at family doctors’ offices, in vaccination centers in the main hospitals in Romania. All those who have already had two doses of vaccine in the old formula can vaccinate the third dose or, as the case may be, the fourth dose with this vaccine that protects against the newest variant BA4, BA5 Omicron,” said Rafila.