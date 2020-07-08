Health minister: We might have outbreaks on the seaside

Romanian Health Minister Nelu Tătaru has stressed again on the importance of observing the social distancing and hygiene rules on the seaside, warning that new outbreaks could emerge in these tourist spots that expect overcrowding in the upcoming three months.

The minister went on a visit to the Emergency Hospital and to the ROL 2 Military Hospitla in Constanta on Wednesday, saying that the hospitals are ready to cope with the infections, but “we must not indulge in the hospital only”.

“We must observe these principles of social distancing and hygiene. The hospital is ready, but once the number of cases increases and the emergency is high from one day to another, then the intensive care units will be overloaded,” Tataru argued.

“It’s possible that the overcrowding on the seaside become new outbreaks of COVID-19. At this point there are tourists returning from the seaside, so it’s not necessarily Constanta in the pipeline, but we have to manage everything that happens in this summer season”, the minister explained.

The minister said that even if there is no legislative framework for the coming period, tourists must observe the same rules. “Those who tested positive , but who are asymptomatic or asked for discharge must go to isolation at least 14 days. Those who feel sick must go to the emergency rooms. Tourists can spend their holiday on the seaside under the conditions and norms established with the hospitality providers in terms of beaches and terraces”, the minister concluded.

After the Constitutional Court’s ruling that declared the quarantine and mandatory admission in hospital as unconstitutional, hundreds of COVID-19 patients have left hospitals and other thousands left the quarantine centres countrywide.

All that doctors can do is to recommend these patients to stay isolated at home for 14 days so that they should not endanger the non-infected people.

On Monday the Government has adopted the draft bill to put the Constitutional Court’s ruling in accordance with the provisions on quarantine, isolation regarding COVID-19 infections, but the Parliament’s vote is still pending.