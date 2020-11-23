10 hospitals in Bucharest get over RON 330 M EU funds for COVID-19 equipment

PM Ludovic Orban, Bucharest general mayor, Nicușor Dan, Health minister, Nelu Tătaru and minister for European Funds, Marcel Boloș, have signed on Monday 10 financing contracts of EU money, worth over RON 330 million, to equip 10 hospitals in Bucharest as a response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Among the devices to be purchased there are: 126 ventilators, 342 monitoring stations, 101 devices for respiratory and digestive investigation, 99 ultrasound, 205 electrocardiograph devices and defibrillators.

The following hospitals will benefit of thew EU funds:

Colentina Bucharest Clinic Hospital- 27 million RON;

“Dr. Carol Davila” Military Hospital – 41,4 million RON;

“Marius Nasta” Pneumology Institute – 22,4 million RON;

National Geriatrics Institute “Ana Aslan”- 44,2 million RON;

Bucharest Clinic Emergency Hospital- 42,6 million RON;

National Endocrinology Hospital “C.I. Parhon” Bucharest – 11,4 million RON;

“Professor Dr. Theodor Burghele” Clinic Hospital – 12,8 million RON;

University Emergency Hospital – 48,3 million RON;

“Prof. Dr. C.C. Iliescu”Cardiovascular Diseases Hospital – 48,3 million RON;

“Dr. Victor Babeş” Clinic Hospital for Infectious Diseases – 34,7 million RON.

“Today, with these 10 contracts that we are signing, we reach 22 contracts and we are starting to implement projects over EUR 100 million, EUR 116 million more precisely. The equipment to be financed have two components: one destined to the intensive care units, and the other one to the imaging facilities”, said minister for EU funds, Marcel Bolos.

The minister added that 40 financing requests worth EUR 190 million had been filed in Bucharest.

PM Ludovic Orban announced that the healthcare system will benefit of roughly EUR 7.5 billion originating from EU funds in the upcoming years. The PM mentioned that the aim is to provide EUR 100 million financing for 22 hospitals in Bucharest.