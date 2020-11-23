10 hospitals in Bucharest get over RON 330 M EU funds for COVID-19 equipment
Colentina Bucharest Clinic Hospital- 27 million RON;
“Dr. Carol Davila” Military Hospital – 41,4 million RON;
“Marius Nasta” Pneumology Institute – 22,4 million RON;
National Geriatrics Institute “Ana Aslan”- 44,2 million RON;
Bucharest Clinic Emergency Hospital- 42,6 million RON;
National Endocrinology Hospital “C.I. Parhon” Bucharest – 11,4 million RON;
“Professor Dr. Theodor Burghele” Clinic Hospital – 12,8 million RON;
University Emergency Hospital – 48,3 million RON;
“Prof. Dr. C.C. Iliescu”Cardiovascular Diseases Hospital – 48,3 million RON;
PM Ludovic Orban announced that the healthcare system will benefit of roughly EUR 7.5 billion originating from EU funds in the upcoming years. The PM mentioned that the aim is to provide EUR 100 million financing for 22 hospitals in Bucharest.