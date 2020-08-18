1,014 new cases of COVID-19, 45 dead in the past 24hrs. Romania tops ranking on deaths due to the coronavirus

1,014 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 21,289 processed tests.

Overall, there are 72,208 Romanians confirmed with the novel coronavirus since the debut of the pandemic.

33,135 patients were declared cured, and 8,316 were asymptomatic and were discharged after ten days of hospitalization.

45 people infected with COVID-19 have died in the past 24 hours, while 479 patients admitted in hospitals are in a more serious condition, being admitted in intensive care units.

Apart from the newly 1.014 cases, 715 other patients already infected with coronavirus were reconfirmed positive following retesting.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 3,074 in Romania, with 45 new more deaths reported from Monday to Tuesday: 31 men and 14 women admitted in hospitals in Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Neamț, Satu Mare, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

42 patients who died were having other pre-existing conditions, while one patient was not reported with any other disease.

Overall, there are 7,118 Romanian patients with COVID-19 hospitalized across Romania at this point, with 479 of them currently in intensive care.

Bucharest remains the champion on new infections, 135 new cases, followed by Vaslui county, wjth 69 new cases and Prahova – 49.

On top of all, according to the data updated Tuesday by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Romania has reported the most numerous deaths caused by COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, while Spain has registered the most numerous infections.

So, the death toll caused by COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past two weeks is topped by Romania (3.1), followed by Bulgaria (1.8), Luxembourg (1), Belgium (0.8) and Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland and Portugal (0.4 each).

The rate of infection is the highest in Spain (132.3 cases), Luxembourg (98.3), Malta (98.3), Romania (88.5) and Belgium (60.8).