1,035 new Covid infections, 25 deaths, 405 patients in intensive care in the past 24hrs

There have been 1,035 new Covid-19 infections in Romania reported in the past 24 hours, out of 17,778 conducted tests. 25 people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 have died: 11 men and 14 women.

Overall, 1,107,043 people have been confirmed with coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic till today, September 6, with 1,058,587 patients being declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 34,714, with 25 new more deaths in the past 24 hours: 11 men and 14 women admitted in hospitals in Alba, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Harghita, Iași, Prahova, Suceava, Teleorman and Vaslui. One of the patients reported dead in Vaslui had got infected in UK.

One of the recent deaths was reported in the 20-29 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, three in the 50-59 age category, five in patients aged 60 to 69, eight in the 70-79 age group and seven in people over 80.

20 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, three dead patients presented no comorbidity and no other diseases have been detected so far in the case of other two victims.

Overall, 3,338 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 405 admitted in intensive care. Out of the total hospitalized patients, 107 are minors: 102 are admitted in the Covid wards and five in intensive care.