1,059 new cases of COVID-19 infections, 45 dead, almost 500 in intensive care

1,059 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the tally climbing to 114,648. 45 people infected with the new coronavirus have died in the past day, while 496 infected patients are in intensive care.

Separate from those 1,059 newly confirmed cases, other 599 people who were already infected have tested positive for COVID-19 again after retesting.

The death toll surged to 4,503, with 45 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 28 men and 17 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Dâmbovița, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported for the 30-39yo age group, one death for the 40-49yo age group and 6 in the 50-59yo age group.

All deaths reported were for patients with underlying medical conditions.

7,119 people infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 496 in intensive care.

According to the National Public Health Institute, over 30% (32.8%) of the total COVID-19 cases were reported last week in Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj, Timis and Suceava.

At the same time, INSP shows that 32% of the total deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been registered in the same period in Bucharest, Maramaures, Bihor, Hunedoara and Prahova. A cumulated incidence rate of over 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are reported in 11 counties and Bucharest.