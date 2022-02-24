10,749 new Covid infections, less over 100 deaths in the past 24 hrs

In the last 24 hours, 10,749 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Romania, the test positive rate being 18.72%. Also, 115 deaths were reported, and 1,002 patients are admitted to intensive care, according to the final data announced on Thursday by the authorities.

In the last 24 hours, 10,749 new cases of people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19) were reported, 728 less than the previous day. 1,256 of the new 24-hour cases were from re-infected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection.

Overall, a total of 2,708,315 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Romania to date, February 24, of which 106,914 are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 180 days. after the first infection. 2,400,333 patients were declared cured. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 699 people were reconfirmed positively.

The total death toll climbed to 63,073 , with 115 new more deaths reported today. Ten related deaths have yet occurred previously, and reported only today, in Argeș, Arad, Brăila and Buzău: 1 in November 2021, 1 in December 2021, 4 in January 2022 and 4 in other days of February 2022.

Between 23.02.2022 (10:00) – 24.02.2022 (10:00) were reported by INSP 115 deaths (59 men and 56 women), of which 10 prior to the reference interval, of some patients infected with the new coronavirus , hospitalized in hospitals in Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Ilfov, Mehedinți , Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

Of the 115 deaths, 2 were recorded in the 40-49 age group, 2 in the 50-59 age group, 17 in the 60-69 age group, 42 in the 70-79 age category. years and 52 in the age group over 80 years. 112 of the registered deaths were of some patients who presented with comorbidities, and 3 deceased patients did not present with comorbidities.

Out of a total of 115 patients who died, 99 were unvaccinated and 16 were vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 60-69 to over 80 years. 15 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and one deceased patient did not have comorbidities.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 8,040, 357 less than the previous day. Also, 1,002 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 28 less than the previous day. Of the 1,002 patients admitted in ICU, 873 are unvaccinated.

Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 450 are minors, 443 being hospitalized in wards, 16 less than the previous day and 7 in intensive care similar to the previous day.