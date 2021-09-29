10,826 new Covid infections, 207 deaths and 1,300 patients in intensive care in the past 24hrs

10,826 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, still high, but on a slight decline compared to Monday.

On the other hand, the number of patients in serious condition in intensive care is on the rise, going over 1,300. 207 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day.

Overall, there have been 1,221,636 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 29, 2021, with 1,388 being patients who got reinfected, more than 180 days after the first infection. 1,110,542 patients were declared cured.

Out of the newly 10,826 cases of people infected with coronavirus, 259 are reinfected patients, who tested positive for Covid-19 more than 180 days after their first infection.

The death toll climbed to 36,865, with 207 new more deaths in the past 24 hours: 101 men and 106 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Among those 207 recent deaths, two were reported in patients aged 30 to 39, six in people in the 40-49 age group, 22 in the 50-59 age range, 50 in patients in their 60s, 70 in patients in their 70s and 57 among people over 80.

194 recent victims had underlying medical conditions, nine presented no other diseases and no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of four other dead patients.

10 of the recent victims were vaccinated. They were aged from 61 to 86 and had pre-existing conditions.

11,742 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized. 1,320 are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Among the total hospitalized patients, 310 are children: 290 are admitted in the Covid wards, 20 in intensive care.