1,111 new Covid cases, 51 infected patients dead in Romania in the past 24hrs

1,111 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the tally climbing to 105,298. 51 patients infected with COVID-19 have died from Monday to Tuesday.

21,049 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 591 patients who were already positive have been reconfirmed positive following retesting.

The death toll surged to 4,236, with 51 deaths in the past 24 hours: 28 men and 23 women from Alba, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39yo age group and another one in the 40-49yo age group.

6,881 infected people are currently hospitalized in the country, with 460 in intensive care.