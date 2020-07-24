1,119 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the past day, growing number of patients in intensive care

25,349 patients were declared cured, while 2,918 developed no symptoms.
So far, 2,150 people infected with Covid-19 have died, with 24 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 13 men and 11 women from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Dâmbovița, Hunedoara, Iași, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest. All patients who died in the last day had other pre-existing medical conditions.
Overall, 5,864 people infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized across Romania. 301 patients are in intensive care, a growing number.