1,119 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the past day, growing number of patients in intensive care

It’s the third day with over 1, 000 daily cases of COVID-19 in Romania. 1,119 new coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, with the total number mounting to 42,394.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following retesting, 470 people have been reconfirmed with the coronavirus.

25,349 patients were declared cured, while 2,918 developed no symptoms. So far, 2,150 people infected with Covid-19 have died, with 24 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 13 men and 11 women from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Caraș-Severin, Dâmbovița, Hunedoara, Iași, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest. All patients who died in the last day had other pre-existing medical conditions. Overall, 5,864 people infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized across Romania. 301 patients are in intensive care, a growing number.