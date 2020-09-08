1,136 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania in the past 24 hrs. Which are the most vulnerable counties?

Other 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, while the total number of cases have climbed to 97,033.

Separate from the 1,136 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, other 618 people who were already infected with SARS – CoV – 2 have been reconfirmed positive, after they had been retested.

The death toll climbed to 3,967, with 41 more deaths reported in the last day: 22 men and 19 women hospitalized in Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death has been reported in the 30-39 age group and four in the 40-49 age group.

All those 41 latest victims had underlying medical conditions.

There are currently 7,199 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Romania, with 460 of patients in intensive care.

The most numerous cases of Covid continue to be in Bucharest- 257 in the past 24hrs. Second on the list with more new cases is Ilfov-63, followed by Brasov, Iasi, Timis, Prahova, Neamt and Bihor.

Detailed report on the pandemic’s evolution in Romania. The most vulnerable counties

The National Public Health Institute has released a detailed report on the evolution of COVID-19 pandemic in our country. Therefore, according to this report, Bucharest and six other counties have a high rate of vulnerabilities on the coronavirus infections. The positive trend rate for coronavirus is 5% countrywide, while the beds destined to the Covid patients have an occupancy of 55%.

During August 31-September 6, 34.4% of the total cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bucharest, Bacău, Iași, Bihor and Prahova. In 8 counties and Bucharest there is a cumulative incidence rate of over 100 per 100,000 inhabitants.

At the same time, there is an upward trend of infections in 13 counties.

Bucharest, along with Bihor, Cluj, Bacău, Prahova, Brăila and Giurgiu counties have a high rate of vulnerability on coronavirus infections. This rate is calculated based on the incidence rate, on the number of outbreaks, on the transmission rate and on the level of occupancy of hospital beds for patients from the Covid wards and the intensive care units.

80,4% of the total deaths due to Covid were people over 60, while 60% were men. 94.9% of the people who died had at least one underlying condition.

Since the debut of the pandemic, 4,973 doctors and other medical staff have got infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania, with 46 of them passing away.

The positive rate of the RT-PCR tests is around 5 percent countrywide. More than one third of the tests processed in the past week has been done upon request.

As for the hospital beds, roughly 55% of the beds in the Covid wards are occupied, while the occupancy rate in the intensive care units is around 45%.