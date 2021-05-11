1,156 new Covid infections, 101 dead in the past 24hrs

1,156 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of over 36,000 conducted tests. 101 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past day, while 919 patients are in intensive care.

No county in Romania is under the yellow scenario anymore (1.5-3.5 per 1,000 inhabitants), as iinfection rates in Bucharest and Cluj have decreased below 1.5.

Overall, there have been 1,067,887 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 1,017,047 being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 29,135, with 101 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, on the rise since Monday, when the victims number was below 100. 54 men and 47 women infected with coronavirus have died in the past day.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, two deaths in the 40-49 age group, nine deaths in the 50-59 age group, 24 deaths in the 60-69 age category, 29 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 36 deaths among people over 80.

88 of the recent victims had pre-existing conditions, eight victims presented no comorbidity, while no other disease have been reported so far in the case of five other victims.

6,181 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 919 in intensive care.