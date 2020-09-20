1,231 new cases of COVID-19, 33 infected patients died

1,231 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the tally reaching 112,781. 33 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died from Saturday to Sunday, including one patient who had no other diseases.

89,771 patients infected with COVID-19 have been declared cured so far.



Separate from those 1,231 newly confirmed cases, 359 other persons who were already infected tested positive again.

The death toll climbed to 4,435, with 33 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 20 men and 13 women. 32 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, one dead patient had no other previous diseases reported until the time of the death.

Overall, 7120 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 470 in intensive care.

2,223,462 tests have been conducted countrywide so far, with 13,391 processed in the past 24 hours.