1,256 Covid-19 infections, 117 deaths and 1,354 patients in ICU reported on Monday

1,256 COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, following 11,714 conducted tests. 117 Covid-related deaths have also been reported in the past day, and 1,354 patients in intensive care.

Overall, 1,047,520 coronavirus infections have been reported in Romania since the debut of the pandemic more than a year ago, with 975,703 patients being declared cured.

Separate from the newly 1,256 infections in the past 24 hours, other 221 already infected patients tested positive for the virus again.

The death toll surged to 17,511, with 117 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 71 men and 46 women admitted in hospitals from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in the 20-29 age group, two deaths in the 30-39 age group, six deaths in the 40-49 age category, nine deaths among patients aged 50 to 59, 23 deaths among people aged 60 to 69, 39 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 38 deaths among elderly aged over 80.

108 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, while no other disease had been reported in the case of nine other victims so far.

10,443 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized across Romania, with 1,354 in intensive care.



Infection rate downs below 3.5 in Bucharest

Bucharest’s infection rates climbs down below 3.5 per 1,000 inhabitants, to 3.46, but the Cpaital remains in the red scenario, along side Ilfov (3.39 against 3.60 a day ago) and Cluj (3.29 against 3.55 the previous day) counties.