1,256 new COVID-19 cases, 54 new more victims in the past 24hrs. Over 500 in intensive care

There have been 1,256 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 reported in the past 24 hours following 24,350 tests carried out countrywide, according to the Strategic Communication Group’s (GCS) report on Wednesday.

Overall, 81,646 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania since the debut of the pandemic.

54 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, with the Romania’s death toll climbing to 3,421. Out of the 54 victims, 33 men and 21 women, 2 were in the age group 30-39 years, 4 – in the age category 50-59 years, 12 in the age category 60-69 years, 21 in the age category 70-79 years and 15 – in the category of 80+.

According to the GCS, 52 of the dead patients had comorbidities, one deceased patient had no other conditions, and no underlying medical conditions have been reported for one person to date.

As many as 36,286 people were declared cured and 9,911 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

7,205 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 502 patients being admitted in intensive care units.

According to the GCS, 1,705,368 SARS-CoV-2 infection tests have been processed nationwide.

On the territory of Romania, 11,245 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation, and 5,522 are in institutional isolation.

Bucharest (196) and the counties of Iasi (72), Prahova (65), Bacau (49) and Timis (48) top the ranking with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report. Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are in Bucharest – 10,126 and in the counties of Suceava – 5,159, Argrs – 4,903, Brasov – 4,334, Prahova – 3,899 and Galati – 3,142.