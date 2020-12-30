127 Romanians infected with coronavirus died, other 1,149 in ICUs in the past 24hrs

4,875 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, after 24,822 tests had been carried out.

The tally climbed to 627,941 in Romania since the debut of the pandemic.

127 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, while 1,149 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Separate from the newly 4,875 new cases, other 839 already infected Romanians have tested positive for the virus again.

The death toll surged to 15,596, with 127 new more deaths reported in the past day: 71 men and 56 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 30-39 age group, six deaths in the 40-49 age group, seven deaths in the 50-59 age group, 26 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 45 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 42 deaths in people over 80.

123 of the recent victims were patients with pre-existing conditions, no comorbidity was reported in case of one patient, and for three other victims no diseases have been detected so far.

9,512 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,149 in intensive care.

Infection rates

The infection rate has gone beyond 4 per 1,000 inhabitants in Bucharest again, up to 4.02 on Wednesday, against 3.97 a day ago. Ilfov remains the county with the highest incidence of coronavirus cases – 4.84/1,000 compared to 4.96 a day ago.

So, the Capital and other 5 counties – Ilfov, Brașov, Cluj, Constanța and Timiș – remain in the “red zone”, with an infection rate higher than 3 per one thousand.

Bucharest is also ranking first on new daily cases – over 1,200 – while Cluj is the county with the highest number of daily infections – 339, Timiș – 288, Iași – 245 and Constanța – 205.

Why the number of infections is yet low in Romania?

The manager of Marius Nasta Institute in Bucharest, Beatrice Mahler, has explained there is a low number of COVID-19 infections in Romania lately is because people who know they have the infection have antigen tests and don’t come to the hospitals anymore for confirmation, which is influencing the reality on the virus community transmission.

Mahler said that “Marius Nasta” Lung hospital is 100% full with Covid patients. “We don’t feel a relaxation at the institute”, she stated, warning that a new wave of infections is expected in Romania, and that’s why vaccination is imperative.

“If we are looking at what is happening in the European countries, there is a high probability that this third wave reaches Romania as well”, the hospital manager pointed out.