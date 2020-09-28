1,271 new cases of Covid-19 infections in the past 24hrs, 30 new more victims

1,271 new cases of Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the tally climbing to 123,944 , according to the statistics provided by the Strategic Communication Group on Monday.

99,344 patients were declared cured.

The novel coronavirus have made 30 more victims in the last day.

6,162 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, and 2,372,340 overall since the debut of the pandemic.

7,528 patients infected with COVID-19 are currently in hospital across Romania, with 557 of them being in intensive care.

The death toll due to Covid surged to 4,748, with 30 new more victims reported in the past 24 hours: 15 men and 15 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Gorj, Maramureș, Prahova, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 20-29 age group. 29 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions.