1,279 new COVID-19 infections, 100 deaths reported in the past 24hrs

1,279 new cases if COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 100 related deaths were reported, with 14 of them occurring in the previous weeks.

The number of patients in intensive care has been tough on decline: 807 reported on December 8.

1,789,539 Romanians have been infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic till today, December 8, 2021, with 10,52 being reinfected patients more than 180 days after the first infection. 1,707,968 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 57,360, with 100 new more deaths related to the SARS-CoV-2 infection being reported in the past 24 hours: 47 men and 53 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Gorj, Galați, Giurgiu, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timiș, Teleorman, Vrancea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

14 of the recently reported victims died in Argeș, Brașov, Ilfov, Neamț, Prahova and Bucharest in other months: October and November.

Among the 100 dead patients reported in the last day, one was in the 30-39 age group, two in the 40-49 age group, 10 in the 50-59 age group, 34 in the 60-69 age group, 28 in the 70-79 age group and 25 were over 80.

96 of the dead patients had comorbidities, two presented no other diseases, while no other pre-existing conditions have been reported so far in the case of two other victims.

Out of the total 100 dead patients, 85 were not vaccinated against COVID-19 and 15 were vaccinated. Those 15 vaccinated victims were aged from 30 to over 80 and they all had underlying medical conditions.

4,959 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 807 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 88 are children, with 5 in intensive care.