1,298 new cases of COVID, 40 patients dead, 519 in intensive care

1,298 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours in Romania, with the tally climbing to 89,891, according to the latest data released by the Strategic Communication Group. 40 people infected with the novel coronvirus have died in the past 24 hours, while 519 patients are in intensive care.

Apart from the newly confirmed 1,298 cases, 675 people already infected with SARS – CoV – 2 have tested positive again following retesting.

The death toll surged to 3,721. with 40 new more deaths reported on September 2: 27 men and 13 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș – Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Prahova, Sălaj, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group. All 40 patients who died in the past 24 hours had underlying medical conditions.

Overall, 7,147 people infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 519 being in the intensive care units.