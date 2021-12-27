13 new infections with Omicron variant confirmed in Romania

Other 13 new cases with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were confirmed on Monday in Romania, and among the patients is a 14-year-old teenager, the Ministry of Health announced.

Most of the infected people – 10 – are from Bucharest, another 2 people are from Ilfov County and one from Galati County.

People infected with the Omicron strain – 5 men, 7 women and a child – are between 14 and 89 years old, and 7 of them are unvaccinated against COVID-19. Two people have a history of traveling to the UK and the US.

To date, 38 cases with the Omicron variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus have been confirmed in Romania.

The first two cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant of the virus were confirmed in Romania on December 4, being a 48-year-old woman from Brașov County and a 59-year-old man from Vaslui County, returning from South Africa.