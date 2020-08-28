1,318 new cases of COVID-19, 48 dead in the past 24hrs

There have been 1,318 new cases of coronavirus reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 48 people infected with COVID-19 have died, while 497 are in intensive care.

Overall, 84,468 people have got infected with COVID-19 in Romania since the debut of the pandemic.

37,056 patients were declared cured and 10,344 were asymptomatic.

Apart from the newly detected 1,318 cases in the past day, 645 other people have tested positive for SARS – CoV – 2 again following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 3,507, with 48 new more victims in the past 24 hours: 23 men and 15 women from Arad, Argeș, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timiș, Vrancea and Bucharest.

47 of the patients had underlying conditions, while one patient had no other disease.

7,325 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in Romania at present, with 497 being in intensive care.