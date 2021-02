1,319 new cases of Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of less over 9, 500 conducted tests. The COVID-19 tall has reached 746,637 in Romania since the debut of the pandemic, with 692,681 patients being declared cured.

Separate from the newly detected daily infections, other 317 people who already infected with SARS-CoV-2 have tested positive again following retesting.

The death toll surged to 18,961 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 80 new more deaths reported in the past day: 44 men and 36 women from Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Maramureș, Neamț, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, nine deaths in patients aged from 50 to 59yo, 19 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 35 deaths in people from 70-79 years old and 16 deaths in patients over 80.

76 of the latest victims had underlying conditions, two dead patients had no other comorbidity and in the case of 2 other victims no disease have been detected so far.

7,563 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 958 being in intensive care.