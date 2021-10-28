13,197 new Covid-19 infections, 415 deaths in the past day

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday that there were 13,197 cases of infections with COVID-19 reported in in Romania in the past 24 hours and 415 deaths, two of them occurred before the reference interval.

“According to the existing data at the CNCCI level, on October 28, 2021, 10.00 am, there were there were 13,197 cases of infections with COVID-19 recorded in the past 24 hours. Moreover, there were reported 415 deaths, two of them occurred before the reference interval,” said GCS.

Among the 415 recent victims (228 men and 187 women), 365 were not vaccinated and 50 were vaccinated. Three victims were youngsters, in the 20-29 age group: a young woman from Bucharest, aged 28, not vaccinated and with comorbidities, a 25-year-old young man from Vaslui, with comorbidities and not vaccinated and a young woman from Botosani, aged 24, unvaccinated and without comorbidities.

The death toll in Romania due to the coronavirus infections stands at 46,430.

Two of the recent deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, 14 in the 40-49 age group, 39 in the 50-59 age group, 106 in the 60-69 age group, 145 in the 70-79 age group and 106 in people over 80.

370 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, 32 had no other diseases and for 13 dead patients no pre-existing conditions have been detected so far.

The two victims died in September in Bacau county and were reported in the past day.

Out of the total 415 victims, 365 were not vaccinated and 50 were vaccinated. Those 50 vaccinated dead patients were aged 30 to 80. 46 of them had comorbidities, four others had no other diseases.

20,249 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,881 in intensive care. 459 of the hospitalized Covid patients are children and 35 of them are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

23,994 RT-PCR tests and 44,105 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

Top counties in infection rate and new Covid cases

The number of new Covid infections exceeds 500 in nine counties. The highest number is in Bucharest, with over 1,800. Timis comes next – 592 and Constanta -581.

The infection rate countrywide is 10.10 per one thousand inhabitants, with all counties being in the red area. The highest Covid infection rate is in Ilfov – 16.7 and in Bucharest – 15.67.

Two intensive care beds were available for Covid patients in the Romanian hospitals on Thursday after days of no spare ICU bed.