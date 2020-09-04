1,339 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania, 47 dead, 484 in intensive care

There have been 1,339 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 25,177 conducted tests. 47 infected people have died in the last day, while 485 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, 92,595 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the start of the pandemic.

39,626 patients were declared cured and 11,868 were asymptomatic.

Separate from the 1,339 newly confirmed cases, other 534 patients, who have been already infected, were reconfirmed positive after retesting.

The death toll due to COVIDP-19 surged to 3,812, with 47 new more deaths reported in the last 24 hours: 27 men and 20 women admitted in hospitals in Arad, Argeș, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Covasna, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One patient who died was from the 30-39 age group.

46 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, while one dead patient had not other disease.

There are 7,396 patients with COVID hospitalized across Romania at present, with 485 of them being in intensive care.