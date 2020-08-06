1,345 new cases of Coronavirus in Romania. 45 died in the past 24hrs

There have been 1,345 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 24,147 conducted tests. 45 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past day, while 458 patients are in severe condition in intensive care.

Overall, until August 9 57.895 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Romania. 28,992 patients were declared cured and 5,639 developed no symptoms.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 737 people were reconfirmed positive for COVID-19 following retesting.

The death toll mounted to 2,566, with 45 more deaths reported since August 5 to August 6: 28 men and 17 women from Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Brăila, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.

44 patients who died had pre-existing conditions, while one was not known with any other disease.

There are 7,961 people infected with coronavirus hospitalized across hospitals in Romania at this moment, with 458 patients in intensive care units.