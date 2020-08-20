1,346 new Covid cases in Romania, 48 dead in the past 24 hours

1,346 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 24,323 conducted tests. The number of victims remains high – 48 infected patients died in the past 24 hours, as well as the number of patients in intensive care – 489.

Overall, 74,963 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania so far since the debut of the pandemic. 34,196 patients were declared cured and 8,820 were asymptomatic.

Apart from the 1,346 newly confirmed cases today, other 913 people have been reconfirmed positive for COVID-19 following retesting.

The death toll mounted to 3,154, with 48 deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 31 men and 17 women admitted in hospitals in Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș – Severin, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Suceava, Tulcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

48 patients among the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, while two of them had no other diseases.

Overall, 7,198 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 489 being admitted in intensive care.