1,365 new COVID-19 infections reported in Romania, 44 dead, over 500 in intensive care

1,365 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 23,973 processed tests. 44 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died since Sept.2 to Sept.3, while 503 infected patients are admitted in intensive care units.
The total number of infections mounted to over 90,000, more precisely to 91,256, according to the Strategic Communication Group.
Apart from the newly confirmed cases (1,365) in the past 24 hours, other 751 people who have already been infected with SARS – CoV – 2 have been reconfirmed positive.
At present, 7,288 people infected with COVID are hospitalized in Romania, with 503 admitted in a more serious condition in intensive care.