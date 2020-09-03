1,365 new COVID-19 infections reported in Romania, 44 dead, over 500 in intensive care

1,365 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 23,973 processed tests. 44 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died since Sept.2 to Sept.3, while 503 infected patients are admitted in intensive care units.

The total number of infections mounted to over 90,000, more precisely to 91,256, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases (1,365) in the past 24 hours, other 751 people who have already been infected with SARS – CoV – 2 have been reconfirmed positive.

3,765 people infected with COVID-19 have died in Romania so far, with 44 new victims reported in the past 24 hours: 27 men and 17 women hospitalized in Alba, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Two deaths have been reported on people aged from 40 to 49 and 8 deaths on persons aged from 50 to 59.

43 of the recent victims had other underlying conditions, and one had no other diseases.

At present, 7,288 people infected with COVID are hospitalized in Romania, with 503 admitted in a more serious condition in intensive care. Most of the new cases have been reported in Bucharest in the past 24 hours (almost 200), but the county reporting the highest number of new cases is Bacau (115). In almost all counties in Moldavia region there is a growing number of infections. Bihor has reported 64 new cases, Iasi-58, Neamt- 56, Vaslui – 55. The lowest number of Covid infections have been registered in Botosani, only 5.