1,380 new cases of COVID-19, 47 deaths in Romania in the past 24hrs

1,380 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the total number of cases registered since the start of the pandemic mounting to almost 100,000 – 99,684 more precisely.

25,185 tests have been processed in the past 24 hours.

47 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last day: 25 men and 22 women, 45 being patients with underlying medical conditions.

41,010 patients were declared recovered and 12,568 were asymptomatic.

Separate from those 1,380 newly detected infections with SARS – CoV – 2, other 760 people who had already tested positive for COVID-19 have been reconfirmed positive following retesting.

The death toll due to Covid surged to 4,065, with 47 new more victims reported in the past 24 hours: 25 men and 22 women hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița – Năsăud, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Constanța, Covasna, Dolj, Gorj, Mehedinți, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest. One death was reported in the 30-39yo age group.

7,133 people with Covid are currently admitted in hospital across Romania, with 459 in intensive care.