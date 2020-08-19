1,409 new COVID-19 cases, 32 dead in the past 24hrs

1,409 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours out of 24,307 tests, on the rise as against Tuesday. 32 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, and 480 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, 73,617 Romanians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the debut of the pandemic. 33,566 patients were declared cured and 8,551 patients were asymptomatic and were discharged from hospitals ten days after they had been infected.

Apart from the 1,409 newly confirmed cases, other 624 people already infected have been reconfirmed positive after retesting.

The death toll due to COVID-19 have climbed to 3,106, with 32 more deaths reported in the past day: 19 men and 13 women admitted in hospitals in Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Brăila, Brașov, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Galați, Hunedoara, Iași, Mureș, Prahova, Timiș, Ilfov and Bucharest.

30 deaths occurred in patients with pre-existing conditions, while two patients had no other diseases.

There are 7,607 people infected with COVID-19 currently hospitalized across Romania, with 480 of them in intensive care.

The most numerous new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Bucharest (228 in the past 24 horus), in Dolj (91 cases) and Iasi (70 cases).