1,415 new Covid cases reported in Romania in the past 24hrs

Other 1,415 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours out of 22,914 conducted tests, with the tally mounting to 68,046, according to the Strategic Communication Group.

The deaths due to the novel coronavirus stood at 44 in the past 24 hours.

Bucharest remains a ‘hot spot’ with the highest number of new daily infections – 172.

There are currently 7,431 people hospitalized with Covid infection across Romania, among which 473 are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

31,920 patients have been declared cured in Romania, and 7,497 were asymptomatic.

Apart of the newly confirmed daily cases – 1,415 -, 611 persons who have been already infected with the virus have been reconfirmed positive following retesting.

The death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 2,904, with 44 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 29 men and 15 women from Argeș, Bacău, Botoșani, Brașov, Caraș – Severin, Cluj, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest. One death has been reported on a person from the 30-39 age group and 5 deaths in the 40-49 age group.

43 people among the last victims had underlying medical conditions, while in the case of one patient no other diseases has been reported.